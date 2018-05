Photo: ABC

To which the world replied, “Wait, it hadn’t already been canceled?”

Apparently not. It wasn’t until today that ABC officially, definitively pulled the plug on the Marvel TV show, which aired for eight episodes, some of which played in IMAX. (Remember that?)

When he heard the news, we imagine star Iwan Rheon (who played Maximus) might’ve made a face very similar to this one:

Photo: ABC

RIP wig jokes. RIP Lockjaw. RIP Inhumans.



[TV Line]