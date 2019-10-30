She-Ra's Noelle Stevenson Teases Glimmer's Time to Shine in Season 4

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power may center around She-Ra, the show’s namesake, but season four is really Glimmer’s story. Showrunner Noelle Stevenson talked with io9 about why Glimmer is at the heart of this latest season, and how her new position affects her life and friendships.

Speaking with us at New York Comic Con recently, Stevenson said that this latest arc for the series looks at what happens when Glimmer finds herself in a position of power she didn’t expect, and how that affects her personally.

Aimee Carrero, who voices Adora/She-Ra, added that Glimmer’s new role as queen of the rebellion also takes a major toll on their friendship.

“She stops treating her like a peer and starts treating her as someone that’s delicate—and someone not to be, you know, ‘You can’t come to this battle because you’re the queen, so what’s going to happen if you die?’” Carrero noted. “And I think Adora’s also used to being in charge, and that worked for them before. But now, Glimmer has a position of power, and she also wants to be in charge. So, it’s difficult.”

You can watch our video interview above—but if you’d rather read, you can find the full transcription of it below.

[Audio from She-Ra and the Princesses of Power]: “Queen Glimmer! Yeah, that’s going to take some gettin’ used to.”



Noelle Stevenson: She pushed against it so much in season one, that her mother didn’t take her seriously, that she just saw her as this child, someone to be protected. And she always wanted to be taken more seriously and given more responsibility. And then suddenly, she got it in a way that she didn’t want, because she lost her mother at the end of the last season. And so, we really see her just like, in a new element, seeing someone so young move into a position of such power. What does that do to you? What does that do to your mind and your image of yourself? Those are the questions we kind of are asking about Glimmer. And so I think that her arc really goes to some interesting places this season.



io9 [to Aimee Carrero]: Season four, Adora’s grown her circle, but now—one of her closest relationships is with Glimmer, and now Glimmer has risen in power and is the leader, de facto. But how does that affect their relationship?



Aimee Carrero: I think Adora, at the end of season three, makes a promise to Angella, that’s like, “I’m going to take care of Glimmer, I’m going to take care of this.” And so she takes that to heart, and I think Glimmer now has a position, and I think Adora is very protective of her, and she’s protective of the position she’s in, also. So she kind of treats her with like, baby gloves? And you see that throughout this season, it really affects their relationship, because they’re not really—she stops treating her like a peer, and starts treating her as someone that’s delicate, and someone not to be, you know, “You can’t come to this battle because you’re the queen, so what’s going to happen if you die?” It’s just a different dynamic. And I think Adora’s also used to being in charge, and that worked for them before. But now, Glimmer has a position of power, and she also wants to be in charge. So, it’s difficult.



io9: Does this actually give Adora a chance to get to know Bow in a different way, because Glimmer is now kind of separate from them, in a way?

Carrero: Yeah, absolutely. I think they bond over their worry of Glimmer, they bond over, like, “Hey we gotta take a bullet if we have to, because she’s the one that we have to protect now.” Whereas before, they worked really well as a team, and now any time Glimmer does anything, they’re both really freaked out about it. So, yeah, they do have an opportunity to bond in a different way, even though it’s kind of an unhealthy bond, if that makes sense? Because they’re fretting over a friend, and her safety all the time, which isn’t super healthy.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’s fourth season lands on Netflix on November 5, and you can check out our review here!

