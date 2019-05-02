Image: Scholastic Publishing

The second season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power recently debuted on Netflix, further opening up the world of Etheria and showing us more about the mystery of the runestones. But there’s still plenty more to learn. According to showrunner Noelle Stevenson, however, a new graphic novel called Legend of the Fire Princess is coming to fill in the blanks.

Stevenson announced on Twitter that She-Ra is getting its first young adult graphic novel called She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Legend of the Fire Princess—written by Gigi D.G. (Cucumber Quest) with art by Paulina Ganucheau (Zodiac Starforce, Lemon Bird). It’s set within the world of Stevenson’s She-Ra series—and, as Stevenson teased on Twitter, it includes a “big reveal” that will have an impact on the show and characters.

According to the plot description, Legend of the Fire Princess explores Adora’s growing ability as She-Ra, which includes being able to heal corrupted runestones (something that could one day have an impact on the Black Garnet, but that’s another story for another time). The princesses go on a quest to retrieve the legendary fire runestone, which belonged to a princess who was corrupted by its power. Unfortunately, Catra and the rest of the Horde have a similar mission... albeit with a different goal. Here’s the description:

Even after everything that’s happened, the world outside the Horde’s walls is still a strange one to Adora. Each day she’s learning more about her growing powers as She-Ra, including something new: the ability to heal corrupted runestones. Runestones are the magical source from which princesses like Frosta, Mermista, and Perfuma draw their power, but Glimmer knows of another runestone — one with a dark past. Long ago a fire princess ruled the lands to the west, until her thirst for power corrupted her, and led to the ruin of her kingdom. Glimmer thinks the lost fire runestone could give the Rebellion an edge in the fight against the Horde, but claiming this ancient power won’t be easy... especially not when the Horde has their eyes set on the same prize.

Legend of the Fire Princess is currently available for preorder and is set to come out February 4, 2020. She-Ra is currently on Netflix with seasons one and two. The series hasn’t been officially renewed for a third season, but Stevenson has said she’s already outlined a four-season arc.

