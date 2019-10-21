She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Adds Jacob Tobia as Non-Binary Shapeshifter Double Trouble

Catra’s got a powerful new ally at her side. Netflix has announced that Jacob Tobia, a gender nonconforming writer, producer, and performer, has joined the cast of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power as Double Trouble, a non-binary shapeshifter who quickly rises through the Horde’s ranks.



Netflix released a video on Twitter where Tobia shared details about their new character, Double Trouble, a shapeshifting mercenary working for Catra who has the ability to transform into anyone they see. As Tobia put it, “functionally I’m playing myself.”

Advertisement

They followed up with, “Ever since I was a child, I’ve dreamed of playing a nonbinary, shapeshifting goblin-elf-princess and now I can say I’ve done it! So much love for my @DreamWorksSheRa family <3 Thrilled to be bringing a lead nonbinary character to life with y’all!”



The character was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con, but their casting was kept secret until now. What’s interesting is that Double Trouble treats their ability like an acting job, spending hours in what the Netflix press release called “character study” to perfect their target’s movement, voice, and behavior. Double Trouble does welcome feedback, of course... so long as it’s positive.

Tobia, who identifies as non-binary, discussed their love of fantasy as being a place where anything is possible, as well as the importance of increasing representation of non-binary and gender nonconforming folks in media. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is known for its positive LGBTQ representation, and was even nominated for a GLAAD award this year (but lost to Steven Universe).

Advertisement

“Having non-binary representation in animated shows for young folks is just so vital because young people today are already understanding that gender is diverse and a broad spectrum from a super early age, right?” Tobia said. “So it’s about time that the shows that we’re making for young people reflect the world as they understand it.”

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power returns to Netflix for season four on November 5.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.