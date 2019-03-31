Image: Warner Bros.

I’m always interested to see what objects from a film’s production get a second life in the real world, becoming personal mementos, auctionable collectibles, or being re-used in some other way. For Shazam, director David F. Sandberg got a costume—but not in the way you might expect.

Celebrating the premiere of Shazam, Sandberg took to his Instagram to post a picture of himself in a special suit, one created by the movie’s costume department entirely out of the same material used to create Zachary Levi’s Shazam suit.

Advertisement

The suit, with red coat and pants and a bowtie apparently made from the suit’s cape fabric, is entirely in keeping with the goofy spirit of Shazam, though, as Sandberg notes in his post, it’s not exactly comfortable to wear—”too rubbery”, he said.

It’s a great look, though. Next time Shazam needs to go to a gala, someone at DC should put him in this outfit. Billy Batson would rock it.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.