It’s a close encounter of the herd kind.



Aardman’s spin-off of the adorably fluffy star of the third Wallace and Gromit short, “A Close Shave,” has already seen Shaun go on some pretty wild adventures. But his latest is journeying far beyond the realms of Northern England and Shaun’s life on the farm—literally, because he’s being abducted by aliens!

Appropriately titled A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, the new film sees Mossy Bottom Farm come under the watchful eye of an odd, hyper-powerful alien creature, who kidnaps Shaun and whisks him off on a sci-fi adventure, while the rest of the herd have to try to figure out a way to save their fluffy friend. Aardman’s quirky animation style taking on some sci-fi goodness? We can’t wait. Farmageddon is set to hit theaters in 2019.