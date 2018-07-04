Image: Marvel Studios

Today is Independence Day in the US, a day of awkwardly balancing celebrating patriotism with increasing concern over the direction the country is headed in. Also fireworks and BBQ, I guess. But it’s also a much more interesting day of celebration for superhero fans: It’s Steve Rogers’ 100th Birthday.



That is, the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Steve Rogers specifically. Although his comic counterpart shares the same hilariously on-the-nose birthday, in the comics Steve was born July 4, 1920, making comics Cap a sprightly 98 today. We learn that MCU Steve was born on July 4, 1918 early on in Captain America: The First Avenger—a movie that some with impeccable taste may say is even the best Captain America movie!—in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment when we first meet the scrawny lad being failed for enrolment into the Army:

Image: Marvel Studios

Advertisement

So yes, today is indeed his 100th Birthday. Looking good for a centenarian, Cap!

Wish your many happy returns to the good Captain in the comments below by telling us your favorite moment from Steve Rogers’ cinematic career so far, be it an action sequence, a line of dialogue, or perhaps even an exquisitely trimmed bit of facial hair. And maybe have a sing-a-long to Star Spangled Man With a Plan while you’re at it, too.