Shang-Chi Set Footage Gives Us a Glimpse of Marvel's Newest Hero

Shang-Chi is ready for action...or will be when this lockdown lifts. Image : Jim Cheung ( Marvel Comics )

Adam Goldberg really wants to make a Goonies sequel. HBO Max has ordered a bizarre new time-displacement comedy from Seth Rogen. Katherine McNamara teases Green Arrow and the Canaries’ crossover potential. Ryan Murphy hints th at another familiar...face?...could return in American Horror Story’s tenth season. Plus, another timey-wimey teaser for Agents of SHIELD’s final return. Spoilers away!



Goonies 2



Adam F. Goldberg (creator of ABC’s The Goldbergs) revealed on Twitter he’s spent the last nine years “secretly writing” a sequel to The Goonies and is arranging a meeting with Richard Donner to discuss it.

An American Pickle

Sony Pictures has reportedly sold the bizarre Seth Rogen comedy, An American Pickle, to HBO’s upcoming streaming service, HBO Max. The story concerns Herschel Greenbaum (Rogen), “a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920" but accidentally “falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day. When he seeks out his family, Greenbaum is troubled to learn his only surviving relative is his great grandson, Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand.” [/Film]

The Suicide Squad

I know you’ve had sleepless nights about this, so rest easy: The Suicide Squad will be released in “true 4K”, according to James Gunn on Twitter.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Set footage from last March (before production shut down) has our first looks at Awkawfina and Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Relic

Coming Soon has two new photos from Relic, IFC Midnight’s upcoming horror film starring Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin, and Bella Heathcoate about a woman with dementia who may-or-may-not be possessed by a demon.

Human Zoo

Robert Carradine forces test subjects to compete in a game of competitive solitary confinement in the trailer for Human Zoo, coming to VOD May 5.

Carmen Sandiego

Netflix has renewed Carmen Sandiego for a third season.

Green Arrow and the Canaries

In conversation with TooFab, Katherine McNamara discussed the potential crossover appeal of Green Arrow and the Canaries with other Arrowverse programs.



I think the spinoff provides a lot of opportunities to keep building the relationships that we started in Arrow, bring them over. We have so many badass women in this world, whether it’s Nyssa al Ghul, or bring Caity Lotz over [from Legends of Tomorrow]. Mia has such a great relationship with Barry Allen, bring that over. But also we have this chance to make a new fresh team. We’ve got the three of us and then there’s William, who has the Felicity angle. And all these other people we could bring in for a new team, where you have that same energy, that same vibe of the original show — that dark, that grit, all of that — but there’s something fresh that audiences can relive what they love so much. The world’s reset. Crisis on Infinite Earths hit the reset button, literally the world is our oyster.

American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy teased the return of Rubber Man in American Horror Story’s tenth season.

The Orville

The third season of The Orville is exclusively directed by Seth McFarlane and John Casar, according to Jonathan Frakes in a new interview with Comic Book.

I’m not involved with the third season. They made a decision to have Seth and John Cassar, who’s the producing director, direct all the episodes of the third season of that show, much to my chagrin, but that’s the way it goes.

However, Frakes confided he’s still eager to make a guest appearance on the show sometime in the future.

I keep waiting for a phone call. I am available. I’ve got a beard. I would just like to be, just like I hoped and dreamed of being on [The Big Bang Theory], there’s certain things, the absurdity factor, like the Pez dispensers and the garden gnomes, certain benchmarks we all want to reach.

Legends of Tomorrow

Tala Ashe confirmed to TV Guide this week’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow will see a Zari/Constantine team-up.

There’s definitely a lot of friction between them. Zari, obviously, blames Constantine for Behrad’s death and also sees him as the key to getting the last ring to the Loom so that she can bring him back. But they do things very, very differently and have very different skill sets, and she has a really hard time with how much he underestimates her. By the end of the episode, that shifts a bit.

Roswell, New Mexico

Max sets out to rescue Cameron in the trailer for “Say It Ain’t So, ” next week’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

Agents of SHIELD

Finally, a teaser for the final season of Agents of SHIELD sees the team arrive in New York City, 1931— right next to a poster of Tod Browning’s Dracula.

