Settle Down Beavis, and Come to Butt-Head: The Iconic '90s Animated Series Is Making a Return

Remember how they were always looking for TP? Ahead of their times, they were.

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Mike Judge’s head-banging, couch-dwelling masters of snark, but the animated teens of Beavis and Butt-Head—one of MTV’s biggest hits of the 1990s that spawned a 1996 feature film which was also a huge hit—are returning to the airwaves thanks to Comedy Central.



As the New York Times reports, the series will be “a reimagining” with Judge aboard to write, produce, and again do those the familiar voices (heh-heh-heh). The news of Beavis and Butt-Head’s revival comes just after Comedy Central announced new series Jodie, a spin-off of a character that appeared on Daria, which was itself a spin-off of Beavis and Butt-Head.

According to the Times, this new take on Beavis and Butt-Head will follow the characters as they enter “a whole new Gen Z world” and face “meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans—Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids;” for his part, Judge added, “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again.” It also adds that two seasons were ordered.

No more details were shared, including any indication as to when we can expect to see the dudes back in action. Here’s hoping, though, that Comedy Central finds a way to preserve what was always the funniest part of the original MTV series: Beavis and Butt-Head just sitting around ripping into idiotic music videos, a feature that sadly never translated into the show’s home video releases for rights reasons. Though that might also be because the bands singled out by the duo didn’t appreciate hilariously raunchy takedowns of their work, along the lines of “How did this ever happen? This is, like, just a bunch of bungholes!” and “This video speaks less to the heart, and more to the sphincter.”

