Image: CBS

The CBS All Access revival of Twilight Zone is, distribution model complaints aside, already looking fantastic. With Jordan Pelle hosting the show and also taking on executive producer duties and a whole bevy of famous guest stars, it’s looking like a high-quality affair and a compelling homage to Rod Serling’s television juggernaut.

The newest name to the list is Seth Rogen, Deadline reports, an actor not exceptionally known for thrills or spooks, which makes his appearance here all the more intriguing. Rogen’s role on the show isn’t known, and it’ll be interesting to see if he is in a more comedic episode or takes the opportunity to play against type.



Advertisement

He’ll be joining some impressive names, including Greg Kinnear, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cho, and Jessica Williams. The series will premiere on CBS All Access on April 1st, with two episodes, and more will be coming on April 11th, beginning a weekly release cycle on Thursdays until the end of the season. There’s still plenty we don’t know about how the series is going to shape out, but I know I’m looking forward to it.

