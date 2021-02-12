Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us, and it wouldn’t be the year’s sweetest holiday without heart-shaped junk food, a viewing of My Bloody Valentine (1981 original only), and a big virtual pile of geeky io9 Valentines. This year’s batch comes to us from artist Elena Scotti, so scroll through and feel the love.
The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian might have ended with Din Djarin and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, aka Luke Skywalker’s newest student, parting ways—but that doesn’t mean the deep bond this offbeat family forged over two seasons of perilous adventures and clandestine egg-eating will ever, ever fray.
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor was a deeply emotional ghost story, and though it was stuffed with toxic romances, one connection brought true love to the forefront. Jamie and “Poppins” and those damn moonflowers gave us hope that there’s someone out there for everyone.
Wonder Woman 1984
We’d never renounce any wish involving power-mad Wonder Woman 1984 villain Pedro Pascal, who’s also the (mostly unseen) star of The Mandalorian and will soon appear in HBO’s The Last of Us.
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power may have come to an end, but the fact that Adora and Catra finally found their way to each other after five seasons sure was a sweet way to close out the series.
Picard
How are you gonna argue with this, probably the highest compliment one could ever hope to hear uttered from the lips of Captain Jean-Luc Picard? Swoon.
Lockdown Life
It’s been a long 10 years since Valentine’s Day 2020, hasn’t it? Show your appreciation for your quarantine buddy with this one, even if you’re frankly quite tired of seeing their face by now.
WandaVision
Finally, how could we celebrate Valentines without the couple of the moment? Sure, she’s a chaos witch with powers of a depth unknown even to her, and he’s a sentient android who may or may not be very dead depending on the moment—but they make it work, dammit.
