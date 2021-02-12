WandaVision

Illustration : Elena Scotti (io9)

Finally, how could we celebrate Valentines without the couple of the moment? Sure, she’s a chaos witch with powers of a depth unknown even to her, and he’s a sentient android who may or may not be very dead depending on the moment—but they make it work, dammit.

