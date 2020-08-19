Seiko's Street Fighter-Inspired Watches Celebrate All the Right Moves

1. Ryu

Image : WindupWatchshop

The winner? Ryu.

This watch is both unique and legible. The bezel comes pre-scratched, symbolizing Ryu’s dedication to training, and the face features simplified Kanji characters meaning “as swift as the wind, as gentle as forest, as fierce as fire and as unshakable as the mountain.” Sweet. The white on white style and canvas band are excellent choices for the most elegant—and destructive—of Street Fighter characters.

These pieces, available for pre-order in the U.S., run an automatic Seiko 4R36 movement inside a Seiko 5 diver cast. Each feature commemorative crystal backs celebrating the characters’ special moves. The watches cost $440 making them a costly bit of Street Fighter memorabilia. Want to see the watches in action? Click on to see Seiko’s promo video.