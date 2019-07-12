Image: Lionsgate

Don Cheadle could be joining Space Jam 2. Kristen Schaal will come from the future in Bill & Ted 3. Tim Miller has vague thoughts about Sonic the Hedgehog’s new redesign. Plus, a better look at Killer Frost’s new costume on The Flash, details on the end of iZombie, and a new adult-oriented...Flintstones? It’s spoilin’ time!



Power Rangers

Speaking in a Reddit AMA about his appearance in Stranger Things, Red Ranger Dacre Montgomery revealed that Hasbro has indeed decided to scrap the cast of the 2017 Power Rangers movie and pursue a reboot for the franchise:

I think there is a movie in the works but it’s not with me and the cast. So yes but not with us.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

THR reports Kristen Schaal has joined the cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music as “a messenger from the future” named Kelly. Deadline also has word Holland Taylor has signed on to play The Great Leader, “the most powerful person in the universe” 700 years in the future.

Space Jam 2

Don Cheadle is set to star in Space Jam 2, according to Deadline. Details on his character are currently under wraps.

The Eternals

In light of yesterday’s rumors, Millie Bobby Brown denied she’d been cast in The Eternals during a livestream on Instagram.

OK, guys, this is the problem. Everybody thinks that I’m going to be in a Marvel movie. Not that I know of. My family and I have no idea. So, I just want to let everybody know that I’m not... as of right now.

Sherlock Holmes 3

Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher is now attached to direct a third Sherlock Holmes film starring Robert Downey, Jr. rumored to be set in the American west. [Variety]

Don’t Let Go

The supernatural thriller (previously called Relive) in which a detective (David Oyelowo) receives a phone call from his recently murdered niece is now “gearing up for an August 30th theatrical release date,” according to Coming Soon.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Speaking with Variety, director Tim Miller stated Mackenzie Davis’ character Grace will “scare the fuck out of” closet misogynists.

Joe [Abercrombie] came out with this idea that a new protector from the future is a machine fighter. It’s a painful life, and they’re scarred and take a lot of drugs to combat the pain of what’s been done to them. They don’t live a long time. It’s a very sacrificial role; they risk death to save others. And from the very first suggestion it was always a woman. We had to look for someone who has the physicality, but I’m very sensitive to actors. I didn’t just want a woman who could physically fit the role but emotionally as well. Mackenzie really wanted to do it; she came after the role. She worked harder than anybody. If you’re at all enlightened, she’ll play like gangbusters. If you’re a closet misogynist, she’ll scare the fuck out of you, because she’s tough and strong but very feminine. We did not trade certain gender traits for others; she’s just very strong, and that frightens some dudes. You can see online the responses to some of the early shit that’s out there, trolls on the internet. I don’t give a fuck.

Sonic the Hedgehog

In a separate interview with Variety, producer Tim Miller revealed he’s seen Sonic the Hedgehog’s new character design and believes “the fans will be pleased.”

Look, I was with fans and so was Jeff [Fowler]. When the s–t hit the fan, I went over there and said, “The most important thing to do, man, is say, ‘I f–ked up.’” He’d already sent a tweet out an hour before I got there. He’s a good man. It was exactly the right way to handle that. The fans have a voice in this too. There’s a right way to listen.

Vivarium

Saban Films has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to Vivarium, the upcoming sci-fi film in which Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg search for an affordable starter home. In this economy? No wonder it’s science fiction. [Variety]

Hobbs & Shaw

Dwayne Johnson shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the finale of Hobbs & Shaw on Instagram.

Freaks



In the trailer for Freaks, Bruce Dern plays Mr. Snowcone, an ice cream truck vendor determined to kidnap Emile Hirsch’s superpowered daughter.





American Horror Story: 1984

A new video from Ryan Murphy announces the cast of American Horror Story’s ninth, slasher-themed season. Click below to see Emma Roberts, Matthew Morrison, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, John Carrol Lynch and Billie Lourd dance to Dan Hartman’s “I Can Dream About You” in ‘80s workout gear.

Legends of Tomorrow

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Keto Shimizu revealed Olivia Swann has been promoted to series regular for the fifth season of Legends of Tomorrow and will serve as this year’s “big bad.”

We’re so excited about having Astra back this season as our big bad. A lot of what Constantine is going to be dealing with this is season is his very complicated relationship with her and a desire to save her despite all the pain and trouble she’s putting us through.

Arrow

TV Line also reports Mia Smoak actress Kate McNamara has been promoted to series regular for Arrow’s final season.

Meanwhile, Beth Schwartz revealed the season eight premiere is now filming and titled “Starling City.”

The Flash

Danielle Panabaker has generously provided a better look at Killer’s Frost new costume on Twitter.

The Flintstones

Elizabeth Banks’s Brownstone Productions is teaming with Warner Bros. Animation on a new, “adult” oriented Flintstones television series. [Variety]

Supernatural

A swarthy Jensen Ackles preps to direct his final episode of Supernatural on Instagram.

iZombie

KSiteTV has a handful of photos from next week’s episode, “Killer Queen.”

We also have the synopsis for “All’s Well That Ends Well,” the series finale of iZombie.



The human versus zombie war finally comes to a head. Rose McIver, Rahul Kohli, Malcolm Goodwin, Robert Buckley, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Jason Bloom directed the episode written by Rob Thomas (#513). Original airdate 8/1/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

The Outpost

Meanwhile, Gwynn is taken hostage in the synopsis for “Regarding the Matter of Garret Spears,” the August 1 episode of The Outpost.

Gwynn is taken hostage with a ransom only Talon (Jessica Green) can pay. Talon summons a risky ally to help her finish what she started. Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) tries out his new image on Talon. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Jonathan Glassner (#204). Original airdate 8/1/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

The 100

“Naming Day changes everything” in the synopsis for “Adjustment Protocol,” the July 30 episode of The 100.

A special Naming Day changes everything in Sanctum. Gabriel (guest star Chuku Modu) comes face to face with an old friend. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Antonio Negret and written by Kim Shumway (#612). Original airdate 7/30/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Krypton

Finally, General Zod executes a subordinate in a clip from next week’s episode of Krypton, “In Zod We Trust.”

