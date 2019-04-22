Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Netflix

In the first trailer for the Spike Lee-produced sci-fi film See You Yesterday, a young woman loses her brother because of police brutality. Instead of sitting back as injustice destroys her family and home, she chooses to fight back using the best tool in her arsenal: time travel.

See You Yesterday is an adaptation of a 2017 short film created by Stefon Bristol, who directed this full-length version and co-wrote it with Fredrica Bailey. The feature film sees Broadway veteran Eden Duncan-Smith and newcomer Dante Crichlow returning to their short film roles as CJ and Sebastian, two science prodigies who have been working on time travel machines that they’ve placed inside of backpacks.

Everything changes when CJ’s older brother Calvin (Astro) is killed during an encounter with an NYPD police officer. Desperate to save him from an act of police brutality, CJ and Sebastian choose to go back in time to try and stop him from being killed. This hasty move comes with risks—not just because stopping or stalling his death may lead to other consequences, but also because the tech is unfinished, putting the teens themselves in danger.

See You Yesterday begins streaming May 17 on Netflix.

