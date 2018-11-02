Image: Jody Houser, Rachael Stott and Enrica Angiolini (Titan Comics)

Next week, the 13th Doctor’s official comic series finally kicks off. But while it’s the big debut for both the character and her creative team, it’s not the first time we’ve seen her in action in the pages of Titan’s Doctor Who comics—and io9 has got a sneaky look at just how those tidbits tie into next week’s Thirteenth Doctor #1.



For the past few months, Titan has been heralding the arrival of the 13th Doctor through multiple little comic teasers—there was her brief appearance in the Doctor Who Free Comic Book Day offer and the anthology series like The Many Lives of Doctor Who or The Road to the 13th Doctor.

Advertisement

Road in particular—which focused on stories for the 10th, 11th, and 12th Doctors, but included back-up strips from the Thirteenth Doctor book’s creative team, Jody Houser, Rachael Stott, and Enrica Angiolini—will make a particularly interesting connection to the 13th Doctor series kicking off next Wednesday. As you can see in this special gallery here on io9, showing just how moments from each issue of Road tie into Thirteenth Doctor #1's opening pages, it raises some interesting questions:

How The Road to the Thirteenth Doctor connects to The Thirteenth Doctor #1. Words by Jody Houser, art by Rachael Stott and Enrica Angiolini 1 / 10

So what’s this strange white void tying our Doctors together, including her latest self? Could it even provide a gateway to reconnect the 13th Doctor directly to those past selves? That’d be intriguing, given the apparent mystery the show’s current season is setting up around something from her past that the Doctor can’t remember.

Advertisement

You’ll have to wait to see until next week when The Thirteenth Doctor #1 hits shelves on Wednesday. For now, whet your appetite with an exclusive look at Rachael Stott’s line art from the issue, as well as all the variant covers being released for the issue’s debut:

Thirteenth Doctor #1 line art by Rachael Stott. Thirteenth Doctor #1 line art by Rachael Stott. Thirteenth Doctor #1 line art by Rachael Stott. Thirteenth Doctor #1 line art by Rachael Stott. Cover art by Babs Tarr. Photo Variant Cover. Cover art by Alice X Zhang. Cover art by Rachael Stott. Cover art by Sanya Anwar. Cover art by Paulina Ganucheau. Cover art by Sarah Graley. Cover art by Ariela Kristantina and Jessica Kholinne Cover art by Katie Cook Puppet Doctor cover by Alisa Stern. Cosplay cover by Athena Stamos. 1 / 15

The Thirteenth Doctor #1 warps into our piece of time and space on November 7.



