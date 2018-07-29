Image: Netflix

Two people enter into a pharmaceutical trial that promises to fix everything that ails their minds. And then things get out of hand.

That’s the premise behind Maniac, a surreal-seeming limited series upcoming from Netflix, directed by Cary Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation, True Detective) and starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone, with Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers) as the show creator and Executive Producer. Billed as a “dark comedy” by Netflix, it also offers up surreal thriller vibes, a la Legion.

The first teaser is unsettling, featuring Hill and Stone staring at each other as a creepy voiceover plays. It’s not a lot, but it’s enough to pique our interest.

Oh, and here’s the official premise, a la Netflix:

﻿Set in a world somewhat like our world, in a time quite similar to our time, Maniac tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons. Annie’s disaffected and aimless, fixated on broken relationships with her mother and her sister; Owen, the fifth son of wealthy New York industrialists, has struggled his whole life with a disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia. Neither of their lives have turned out quite right, and the promise of a new, radical kind of pharmaceutical treatment—a sequence of pills its inventor, Dr. James K. Mantleray (Justin Theroux), claims can repair anything about the mind, be it mental illness or heartbreak—draws them and ten other strangers to the facilities of Neberdine Pharmaceutical and Biotech for a three-day drug trial that will, they’re assured, with no complications or side-effects whatsoever, solve all of their problems, permanently. Things do not go as planned.



Maniac will debut on September 21st.