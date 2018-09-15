Image: Cartoon Network

Time is an illusion that helps things make sense.

Adventure Time recently ended its fascinating, historic television run, which means it’s time for a little bittersweet nostalgia. Cartoon Network is offering just that in this interesting video, which has a montage of all the major characters in Adventure Time, complete with their first lines and their last.



A video like this for Adventure Time, whose finale was so thoughtful about examining and playing with the passage of time, makes a lot of sense, and the juxtapositions range from moving to goofy. Everything exists in tension, here, past and present overlapping in a lovely, wistful way.

What a great show, y’all. I’m gonna miss it. If you need me, I’ll be watching this and feeling emotional for a while.