We’d seen a little bit of See before but now you can see much more of See.



At today’s big Apple event, the company dropped the first trailer for its upcoming original Jason Momoa show, coming exclusively to Apple TV+. It takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity can no longer see. Vision is a myth. But, when a set of twins is born with vision, they become the focal point of a battle for the future. Here’s the trailer.

Not a single “Yeah!” or “My man!” What the hell, Jason?

Seriously though, the trailer looks impressively epic. Great environments, costumes, and potential for a long, in-depth story. While this trailer shows a lot of action, I can’t help but imagine what the kids are going to be like as they grow up. Describing what things look like. Reading stories. The possibilities are exciting.

See will debut November 1, which is also when Apple TV+ launches, at a cost of $4.99 per month.

