So far there have been two Incredibles movies and zero appearances of Frozone’s wife, Honey. We’ve heard her, including when she famously asked why Frozone needs his super suit, but have yet to see her. That was going to change in Incredibles 2 but, for several reasons, the scene got cut. But thanks to a deleted scene we’re excited to exclusively debut, you can see her for the first time.



The scene is included in the Incredibles 2 home release, which will be on Digital HD October 23 and in Blu-ray and 4K November 6. Check out a day in the life of Frozone and Honey below.

As explained by Brad Bird there, the scene was going to take place early in the movie but A) slowed down the action and B) ruined the mystery of what Honey looked like (Save for some rad fan art!). And, in true Pixar fashion, those are both absolutely the right decisions. The movie works better because of those two things.

Still, this is a super fun scene and we’re glad to be able to see it, even in this ultra rough form. It’s also a cool glimpse at what these films look like early in the process, when Disney and Pixar executives check them out before moving ahead with final animation.

You can see more deleted scenes and more on the Incredibles 2 Blu-ray, which is jam-packed with extras. Here’s the list from the press release.

Digital Exclusives:

The Coolest Guy in Show Business – In this partially illustrated documentary, Samuel L. Jackson reflects how his childhood and love of comics shaped his passion for film and imaginative storytelling.

2 SuperScene Breakdowns – Casual commentary-style pieces looking at specific scenes in the film (The Raccoon Fight and Mrs. Incredible) through a particular creative focus like action choreography, set design or story.

Blu-ray & Digital:

All-New “Auntie Edna” Mini-Movie - When Bob Parr visits super-suit designer Edna Mode looking for help with his high-energy toddler Jack-Jack, Edna pulls an all-nighter designing a suit to harness the baby’s seemingly limitless powers.

10 Deleted Scenes With Introductions - Suburban Escape, Kari Revisited, Return of the Supers, Chewed Out, Late Audition, Slow Day, Frozone and Honey (Note: Hey, you’ve seen that one!), Restaurant Robbery, Fashion Show and Security Breakdown.

Super Stuff - From buildings and vehicles to costumes and props, every action movie requires a lot of really cool stuff. Meet the makers and learn what it takes to design and build such a uniquely incredible world.

Heroes & Villains – A collection of mini-docs about the backstory and major design ideas behind the “Incredibles 2” characters — featuring voice actors, director Brad Bird, and Pixar artists talking about the many elements that make these characters feel real.

Ralph Eggleston: Production Designer - This short piece explores the many ways a single production designer has influenced the look, feel and character of the Pixar universe, culminating in “Incredibles 2.”

Strong Coffee: A Lesson in Animation with Brad Bird - Brad Bird’s passion for animation dates back to his childhood and mentorship under Disney’s Milt Kahl, and that enthusiasm and powerful insight emanates from every film he’s made. Take a deep dive into Brad’s early years at Disney Animation Studios and his time at Pixar.

Paths to Pixar: Everyday Heroes - At its heart, “Incredibles 2” is about family dynamics and the challenges of being a working parent. Meet the parents of Pixar as they discuss their personal connections to the film and their experience with stretching to balance work and family.

SuperBaby – A documentary/hip hop music video hybrid hosted by Frankie and Paige from Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark. This piece explores how Jack-Jack came to life onscreen — from design to special effects to animation — all set to a hot beat.

Commentary – Get inside commentary from animators Alan Barillaro (supervising animator), Tony Fucile (supervising animator, story artist and character designer), Dave Mullins (supervising animator) and Bret Parker (animation second unit and crowds supervisor).

Theatrical Short: “Bao” - An aging Chinese mom suffering from empty nest syndrome gets another chance at motherhood when one of her dumplings springs to life as a lively, giggly dumpling boy.

Making “Bao” - Director Domee Shi shares her secret recipe for making an animated short — discussing how her rich cultural heritage, unique relationship with her mom, and her love of food all informed the making of the food-fantasy “Bao.”

Outtakes & Stories - Raccoon Fight Story, Evelyn Animation Outtakes, Puppet Animator Interview, Outtakes Goofy Arms Story and SuperBaby Music Video.

Character Theme Songs, Vintage Toy Commercial TV Spots , Toolkit Montage and Global “Incredibles 2” Trailers