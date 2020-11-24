Dan Curry is a Star Trek icon. Across The Next Generation, Voyager, Deep Space Nine, and Enterprise, he shaped the look of the strange new worlds, new life, and new civilizations our heroes boldly sought out week in and week out. He also helped put together some of the most iconic space battles and creature encounters in the franchise. A new book is taking a deep dive into his work, and we’ve got a look inside.
Penned by Curry in collaboration with Ben Robison and published by Titan, Star Trek: The Artistry of Dan Curry takes a look back at Curry’s diverse swath of work across three of his four Trek shows—TNG, Voyager, and DS9. Covering his concept designs for ships, locations, and creatures, it also highlights breakdowns of Curry’s VFX work, looking at the models and plates that helped define iconic Starship encounters and gruesome special effects.
To celebrate the book’s release next week, io9's got an exclusive look at some of the pages inside, which you can see in the gallery below!
