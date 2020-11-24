We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
BooksScience Fiction

See Dan Curry's Star Trek Work Come to Life (or Death) in This Exclusive Art Gallery

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Star Trek
Star TrekExclusivePreviewArtVFXDan CurryCBSStar Trek: The Next GenerationStar Trek: VoyagerStar Trek: Deep Space NineTitan Books
2
Save
Ouch.
Ouch.
Image: © 2020 CBS Studios Inc. © 2020 Paramount Pictures Corp. STAR TREK and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Dan Curry is a Star Trek icon. Across The Next Generation, Voyager, Deep Space Nine, and Enterprise, he shaped the look of the strange new worlds, new life, and new civilizations our heroes boldly sought out week in and week out. He also helped put together some of the most iconic space battles and creature encounters in the franchise. A new book is taking a deep dive into his work, and we’ve got a look inside.

Advertisement

Penned by Curry in collaboration with Ben Robison and published by Titan, Star Trek: The Artistry of Dan Curry takes a look back at Curry’s diverse swath of work across three of his four Trek shows—TNG, Voyager, and DS9. Covering his concept designs for ships, locations, and creatures, it also highlights breakdowns of Curry’s VFX work, looking at the models and plates that helped define iconic Starship encounters and gruesome special effects.

undefined
Image: © 2020 CBS Studios Inc. © 2020 Paramount Pictures Corp. STAR TREK and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Advertisement

To celebrate the book’s release next week, io9's got an exclusive look at some of the pages inside, which you can see in the gallery below!

G/O Media may get a commission
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular)

Star Trek: The Artistry of Dan Curry hits shelves December 1.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

The Expanse to End With Season 6

Bill Gates Sucks at Being the Most Billionaire

What Is the Biggest Scientific Fraud of the Past 50 Years?

The Mandalorian Macarons Cost HOW Much??

DISCUSSION

hdavis137
hdavis137

They had some gruesome deaths in those early seasons