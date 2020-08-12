We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
BooksScience Fiction

See Blade Runner 2049 Bridge the Gap to Its Iconic Predessor in This Stunning Concept Art

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Exclusive
ExclusiveTitan BooksBlade RunnerBlade Runner 2049Denis VilleneuveConcept ArtTanya LapointeGalleryBlade Runner 2049 Interlinked: The Art
Save
Illustration for article titled See iBlade Runner 2049/i Bridge the Gap to Its Iconic Predessor in This Stunning Concept Art
Image: Blade Runner 2049: Interlinked - The Art by Tanya Lapointe, published by Titan Books

Blade Runner’s jaw-dropping aesthetic runs deep in the modernized world of Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up, Blade Runner 2049, making for one of the most gorgeous sci-fi movies in recent memory. Now, a new book wants to dive into the art that helped envision that world, and its parallels to the original film.

Advertisement

io9 is excited to offer a peek inside Tanya Lapointe’s Blade Runner 2049 Interlinked: The Art, a new release from Titan Books that examines the concept art created for Villeneuve’s 2017 sequel. Itself a sequel of sorts to Lapointe’s previous 2049 artbook, The Art and Soul of Blade Runner 2049, Interlinked hyperfocuses on pieces that explore the visual language that binds Ridley Scott’s original to its successor.

Advertisement

“One of the things I love most about this book is how it lets the creative team explain how they came up with these images,” Lapointe said in a provided statement. “How they collaborated with the director, and how they found the balance between honoring a cult film, and bringing new ideas into the world of replicants.”

Illustration for article titled See iBlade Runner 2049/i Bridge the Gap to Its Iconic Predessor in This Stunning Concept Art
Image: Blade Runner 2049: Interlinked - The Art by Tanya Lapointe, published by Titan Books
G/O Media may get a commission
Mari Kondo Your Life With 15% off Yamazaki's Minimalist Home Furnishings at Huckberry
Yamazaki Plain Rectangular Side Table

Interlinked isn’t just packed with artwork from the creation of the movie, but interviews with designers and artists about their process and working with Villeneuve to create a world that felt new and unique to 2049, but still inherently Blade Runner. “How much inspiration was drawn from the original movie? How far were the boundaries pushed into new creative territories? And, how were the visual cues created to illustrate the 30-year lapse between the two movies?” Lapointe’s statement continued. “To answer these questions, I interviewed production designer Dennis Gassner and tracked down a dozen artists who worked on the film. They had great stories, most of which I had never heard before.”

Check out a few more gorgeous pieces from the book in the gallery below, making their debut here on io9!

Advertisement

Blade Runner 2049 Interlinked: The Art is available now.

Advertisement

All images copyright © 2020 Alcon Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

This Case Gives Your Phone Robotic Legs So It Can Crawl to a Wireless Charging Pad

Boeing 747s Still Use Floppy Disks to Get Critical Software Updates

I'm Sorry, Stargirl's Big Bad Villain Plan Was What?

NJ Court Says the Fifth Amendment Doesn't Protect Your Phone From the Police

DISCUSSION