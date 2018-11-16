Image: ABC

ABC has just given Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD a huge vote of confidence with an order for a seventh season of the show, months before the sixth season even premieres.

The news was revealed on Marvel’s official website, though there was some sense this might be coming based on recent quotes revealing ABC felt the new summer air dates for SHIELD would give it a bigger audience and more longevity.

Advertisement

The end of season five back in May came with lots of questions because of the proximity, both in real life and in the story, to the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Ultimately, Thanos’ snap didn’t play out on SHIELD, but with two seasons now locked in, it’s certainly possible some remnants of that could be addressed. Plus, by the time season six comes around next year, fans will once again be familiarized with both SHIELD and Agent Coulson, thanks to their roles in Captain Marvel (releasing in March 2019). While we have no clue what Avengers 4 will hold—time travel, reset, dead characters, who knows—almost any of that could impact the story moving forward.

Not necessarily though. Season five certainly could have been the end of the show if ABC saw fit, proving SHIELD doesn’t need the MCU to remain relevant. Plenty of other loose ends remain and fans will now get to see those tied up and, probably, much much more.

Agents of SHIELD season six will premiere summer 2019.