Harley Quinn has a distinctive look. Whether she’s wearing a jester costume or not, she’s regularly adorned with the symbol of a playing card. One card in particular, actually: the three of diamonds.

Now, there’s a lore reason why, in at least one corner of the Bat-universe. On Twitter, Sean Murphy, author of Batman: White Knight, an alternate universe Batman story that saw the Joker turning very dangerously sane, has released a snippet for his followup, Batman: Curse of the White Knight, which includes a fun piece of trivia about his version of Harley.

In his rendition of the story, the Three of Diamonds was the card on which the Joker wrote his first love note to Harley. This is a clever touch, and it makes narrative sense. Though it would be neat to find out if there was anything about Harley’s persona that she didn’t get from Mr. J. She started as a villainous sidekick, after all, but she can be much more than that.



Batman: Curse of the White Knight continues Murphy’s saga with its first issue, coming from DC on July 24th.



