Sean Bean's Snowpiercer Identity Has Been Revealed

Somehow there are still Stephen King stories left to adapt. Netflix wants to bring Atomic Blonde 2 to life. Hanna’s back for season three at Amazon. The Michael Bay-produced coronavirus thriller adds a Riverdale star. Plus, potential good news for Space Force, and what’s to come on NOS4A2. Spoilers, go!



Illustration : Jim Cooke

Songbird

THR reports Riverdale’s KJ Apa and Feel the Beat‘s Sofia Carson have joined the cast of Songbird, Michael Bay’s covid-19 thriller set two years in the future. Details on their characters are not available at this time.

Rat/The Life of Chuck

According to Deadline, Ben Stiller has optioned the film rights to Rat, a short story from Stephen King’s Let it Bleed in which an aspiring writer makes a deal with a talking rat to complete his western novel— in exchange for the life of a loved one. The outlet also reports Darren Aronofsky is attached to produce a film adaptation of King’s The Life of Chuck, the story of a man dying of a brain tumor “whose life is segmented into several eerie supernatural chapter breaks” from the same collection.

Atomic Blonde 2

In conversation with Total Film (via Comic Book), Charlize Theron confirmed a sequel to Atomic Blonde is in development at Netflix.

We took [Atomic Blonde 2] to them and Scott Stuber [Head of Original Films at Netflix] was really interested in it. We talked to him about it extensively, and we’re in the process of writing it right now. That character was set up in a way where she didn’t really reveal much of herself. So I feel like there’s a lot of potential there. The bar’s pretty high, but we’re excited about it.

Untitled One-Location Horror Movie

Though details are sparse, Deadline reports Sam Raimi will produce a “contained” supernatural horror film set in a single location from director Rob Savage and screenwriter Micah Ranum.

Lake of Death

Friends visiting a secluded cabin contract a mysterious black oil in the trailer for Lake of Death, coming to Shudder July 16.

Hanna

TV Line reports Hanna has been officially renewed for a third season at Amazon.

Space Force

According to an undisclosed source, Spoiler TV reports Space Force has been renewed for a second season at Netflix.

NOS4A2

Vin McQueen falls into a deadly trap in the synopsis for “Bruce Wayne McQueen, ” the fifth episode of NOS4A2's second season.

Vic McQueen returns to the Lakehouse only to ride straight into a deadly trap. Charlie Manx cashes in his favor. We meet the Hourglass Man, a powerful strong creative.

Snowpiercer

Finally, Sean Bean boards the Snowpiercer in a teaser for season two, confirming the actor will play the very much not dead Mr. Wilford, the designer behind the train.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.