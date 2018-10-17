Image: Warner Bros

Sean Bean is known for many things, thanks to his long career in film and TV—but mostly from that, he’s known for his characters often getting bumped off in dramatic fashion. So much, in fact, that the next Hitman game has hired him to be Agent 47's next big target, in a very silly manner.



Announced this morning, Bean is lending his talents and likeness to the first Elusive Target of Hitman 2—limited time event missions returning from 2016's Hitman, where players have to track down and assassinate a particularly challenging target added to one of the game’s maps, where failure means you can’t try again.

As you can see in the cute live-action teaser above, Bean isn’t playing himself as an actor who’s “died” endlessly onscreen for our amusement. Instead, he’s an ex-MI5 agent turned contract killer named Mark Faba, colloquially known as “The Undying” for repeatedly faking his death on missions in increasingly elaborate manners. Like, say...dying in a fiery explosion.

You see what they did there. I wonder if he got his head lopped off at one point?

Hitman 2 players will have the chance to contribute to Bean’s ever-growing death count from November 20—a week after the game itself comes out on November 13—and will have 10 days to do so.