Sean Bean Looks Doomed Again in the Trippy, Intense Possessor Trailer

Germain Lussier
Possessor
Possessor brandon cronenberg Andrea riseborough Christopher abbott Sean Bean Neon Horror Jennifer Jason Leigh
Sean Bean, again, is in deep crap, in Possessor.
Screenshot: Neon
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
Since its buzzworthy debut at Sundance earlier this year, genre fans have eagerly been awaiting the release of Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor. The date is finally coming and a new trailer dives deeper into the terrifying tale.

Possessor stars Andrea Riseborough (Mandy) as an assassin who can possess other people to do the killing for her. Her latest target is played by none other than Sean Bean, always destined to be on the bad end of an on-screen death. For some reason, though, this possession isn’t going according to plan.

We’d seen a teaser but now here’s the full trailer for Possessor.

Of course, beyond Riseborough and Bean, the cast includes the always excellent Christopher Abbott (Girls, It Comes at Night) as well as legend Jennifer Jason Leigh. And yes, Brandon Cronenberg is the son of legendary filmmaker David Cronenberg. But, with his feature debut Antiviral, and now Possessor, Brandon seems poised to forever make the name “Cronenberg” followed by the question “Which one?”

Possessor hits select theaters and drive-ins on October 9 and VOD and on-demand sometime after.

Correction: 9/1/2020, 4:20 p.m. ET: A previous version of this post listed a date for VOD release but that date has not been confirmed. We have removed It.

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

ertorre
What the trailer shows is intriguing, especially regarding the visuals...

...but...

I hope the movie has more tricks up its sleeve than what I’m seeing here (and, I grant you, I’m guessing): An assassin that somehow can transfer herself into another’s mind, then something happens and the mission is in jeopardy.

I’m a big fan of early David Cronenberg films, from Shivers to Videodrome specifically, and his son’s movie does feel like it has echoes to some of those works.

I’ll be curious to see it!