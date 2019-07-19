Photo: AMC

With Fear the Walking Dead currently in the middle of its vastly improved fifth season, you had to wonder, what could the people involved with the show bring to San Diego Comic-Con to really get the fans excited? The answer is, a lot.

First, executive producer Scott M. Gimple announced that a third Walking Dead series is in the works. It takes place somewhere different than the previous two shows, and will primarily follow young people who grew up behind walls during the apocalypse.

Deadline reports that Annet Mahendru and Aliyah Royale have been added to the new show as teenagers named Huck and Iris, joining the previously announced Alexa Mansour (playing Hope), Nicolas Cantu (Elton), and Hal Cumpston (Silas).

In the still-untitled spinoff, these characters know about the grim world outside but haven’t really had to deal with it. They’ve never killed walkers. But that’s going to change because, they have to leave the confines of their safe haven to go on a quest.

But that’s not all. The panel also debuted a trailer for the second half of the Fear’s next season. In it, the cast is making a documentary about the apocalypse. Also, bonus Matt Frewer!

Fear the Walking Dead is nearing the mid-point of its fifth season. It airs Sunday nights on AMC.

