The season of holiday cheer is upon us, even in Duckburg. But a certain someone is desperately trying not to get caught up in a festive duck-blur in our exclusive look at DuckTales’ delightful holiday special!



io9 has a teensy snippet from tomorrow’s very special episode of the DuckTales reboot, “Last Christmas!”—part of Disney and ABC’s “25 Days of Christmas” programming lineup, featuring festive content across Disney, Disney Junior, ABC, and Freeform throughout December. The special sees the gang sent on a time-traveling adventure (funny that, considering Doctor Who’s David Tennant voices Scrooge) to Christmas parties of the past...thanks to Scrooge wanting to avoid anything Christmas related, in his humbug mood. It’s all very A Christmas Carol, obviously. Or I guess in this Disney-specific regard, a bit “Mickey’s Christmas Carol,” right?

Check out a clip below, debuting right here on io9:

And if that wasn’t enough, check out this delightful holiday-themed version of the iconic opening, which will play in the episode:

Scrooge might be a lost cause, but if that doesn’t give you a modicum of festive cheer, then I don’t know what will. DuckTales’ “Last Christmas!” will air on the Disney Channel tomorrow, December 1, at 7:30 a.m. EST.

