Get ready for a frightful journey into the dark. Image : Ariela Kristantina/Image Comics

When we last saw Nocterra, the new sci-fi post-apocalyptic series created by DC all-star Scott Snyder and Tony S. Daniel, its preview first issue (and a little name change) was making waves on Kickstarter. But now the series is getting ready for release at Image Comics—and io9 has an exclusive look at its literally shadowy world.



Set in a world where the sun hasn’t risen on Earth in years, Nocterra follows a mercenary courier named Val Riggs, who finds herself trekking between the surviving pockets of human civilization, ferrying goods and people, and using artificial light to stave off the mysterious darkness that now covers the world, transforming those enveloped in it into horrifying creatures.

“Nocterra is one of those books that brings everything I love to one place—all the bombast and high stakes of my superhero work, and the personal elements of books like Wytches,” Snyder said in a statement provided to io9. “Where is the thrill to see so many inspiring creators (and friends) joining up with us for this wild ride. A book like this it’s both personal and epic in scope requires a team that works together like family.”

Joining Snyder and Daniel on the ongoing series are colorist Tomeu Morey as well as Deron Bennett, part of a team on this first release in a new imprint Snyder is starting called Best Jackett Press. “I can’t say enough good things about Tony and his work on this. He’s a superstar in his own right, but I think this is his best work so far, and his passion inspires me on and off the page,” Snyder continued. “Tomeu is bringing our dark world to life in dazzling ways, and Deron is an artist with letters. [Editor Will Dennis] has been with me since the start of my career and there’s no one I trust more with me so this book is special in every way to us, thanks for being part of the team!”

Check out three brand new incentive variant covers for Nocterra’s debut issue below, by Greg Capullo, Jorge Jiminez, and Ariela Kristantina, making their debuts here on io9!

Greg Capullo’s raw 1:150 variant. Image : Image Comics Jorge Jiminez’s 1:25 variant. Image : Image Comics Ariela Kristantina’s 1:50 variant. Image : Image Comics 1 / 3

Such a collaborative effort for a new, creator-owned series like Nocterra was vital for Daniel, too. “From the beginning, strong teamwork and a drive for each of us individually to do our best for that team has created a very strong bond for us. I think Scott and I motivate each other not only with our work itself but with our passion for what we’re producing. Scott sings my tune when it comes to comic stories and I’ve always felt if we got together on something, we’d be a great combination and I wasn’t wrong,” Daniel added in a statement to io9. “Strong female characters and monsters are some of what I like to draw the most because when I do, I’m able to have fun and explore and just do what I enjoy.”

Like Snyder before him, the artist was likewise full of praise for the rest of the creative team joining Nocterra as it becomes an ongoing at Image. “Of course, Tomeu brings the atmosphere to life with his stunning colors, our years of working together on Batman and Deathstroke amongst other books, has really bonded the two of us creatively. He knows exactly what I’m going for and delivers it seamlessly and on the first attempt, like two jazz musicians riffing off of each other and making music that just goes together. Our editor Will has been fantastic and has a way of making sure we navigate safely and efficiently in these crazy times. He’s been a real blessing for us. And Deron’s lettering skills are not to be overlooked. There is a certain skill that goes into what he does. But his creativity helps the story flow seamlessly that you forget you’re reading a book because you’re immersed with what’s on the page. And thanks to Image Comics for publishing us, it’s great to be back publishing through you after so many years away. And thank you to the fans who supported our Kickstarter campaign and now the series!”

And if you want to see more, check out out a preview of the plus-sized debut issue of Nocterra below!

Image : Tony S. Daniel and Tomeu Morey/Image Comics Image : Tony S. Daniel, Tomeu Morey, and Deron Bennett/Image Comics Image : Tony S. Daniel, Tomeu Morey, and Deron Bennett/Image Comics Image : Tony S. Daniel, Tomeu Morey, and Deron Bennett/Image Comics Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Image : Tony S. Daniel, Tomeu Morey, and Deron Bennett/Image Comics 1 / 5

The standard release of Nocterra #1 hits shelves on March 3.

