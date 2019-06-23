Image: ABC

Scooby did do that.



The Boomerang streaming service is gearing up for a new Scooby-Doo animated series. Called Scooby-Doo and Guess Who, the animated series will see the Scooby Gang teaming up with a variety of real and fictional guest stars, including Sherlock Holmes, Batman, Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul, and, uh, Ricky Gervais.

Also, as recently confirmed by actor Jaleel White on Instagram, there’s Urkel.

As someone who grew up in the 1990s, this news stirs terror in my heart. You have to understand: for a few years there, Steve Urkel, the breakout character from ABC sitcom Family Matters, was everywhere. After appearing in goofy side roles, the character became so popular that the entire show he was in was rewritten to accommodate him. He was in commercials, on posters. He had his own cereal—Urkel-Os. There was a dance. The goofy mad scientist, with a suave alter ego and an indelible catchphrase—”Did I do that?”—was inescapable.



And now, he’s back, unearthed from the dark lab beneath the earth in which he has toiled since Family Matters ended in 1998. Scooby-Doo and the Gang have unleashed something far beyond their power. Who knows, now, where Urkel will go, what he will do, now that he is free. In what halls the ancient question, “Did I do that?” will resonate.



But we do know when it will begin. On June 27th, when Scooby-Doo and Guess Who begins streaming on Boomerang. Prepare yourselves. There is not much time left.



