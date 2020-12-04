We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesSci-Fi

Sci-Fi Short Alone Packs All the Drama of a Feature Into 20 Minutes

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:Short Films
Short Filmssci-fiAloneWilliam HellmuthJ. Scott WorthingtonSteph Barkley
Save
Kaya Torres (Steph Barkley) surveys unfamiliar surroundings.
Kaya Torres (Steph Barkley) surveys unfamiliar surroundings.
Image: Alonetheshortfilm.com

Marooned after a disaster on her ship, alone and dangerously close to a black hole, Kaya Torres (Steph Barkley) sends a distress call into the void—and is shocked when a similarly lonesome stranded traveler named Hammer (Thomas Wilson Brown) responds. In Alone, we see the surprising outcome of this chance meeting.

Advertisement

Directed by William Hellmuth from a script by J. Scott Worthington, Alone manages to craft a world that feels authentically lived-in, with performances that give us fully-realized characters (despite their contained environments) and a story rooted in emotions (and twists!) that feel well-earned—all within a runtime that’s just under 20 minutes.

Advertisement

Alone made its online debut yesterday, watch it now so you can brag about being an O.G. fan when all the talents involved go on to even bigger projects.

G/O Media may get a commission
Nanfu AAA Batteries (48-Pack)
Nanfu AAA Batteries (48-Pack)
Use the promo code 50BNIPTR

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo
Report: Oscar Isaac Is the Metal Gear Solid Movie's Solid Snake
A Daring Giraffe Rescue Is Underway in Kenya
The Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, or Horror Movies io9 Rewatched in 2020
AMC Is Pissed

DISCUSSION