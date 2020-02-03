Sci-Fi Has Never Been More at One With Nature Than in These Posters

If you like nature and sci-fi, you’ll love this art show. Image : All Images: Nan Lawson ( Gallery 1988 )

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards. Prev Next View All

When you think sci-fi, you think metal. You think space. You think speed, technology, lasers, and everything mechanical. You don’t think trees. You don’t think grass, rivers, or flowers. And yet, the crossovers between nature and sci-fi are everywhere, which is especially evident in this beautiful new art show.

The show is called “Through the Woods,” and it’s by artist Nan Lawson. It’s open now through February 15 at Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles, CA and takes some of the most famous sci-fi and fantasy properties of all time—Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, X-Men, etc.—and filters them through their most gorgeous, natural settings. The results are subtle nature prints you could put on your wall without anyone knowing exactly what they are.

Advertisement

Each piece is an 11 x 14 inch, signed and numbered, giclée in a limited edition of 30. Though a few have sold out, you can grab the remaining ones here, or just enjoy a sampling of the pieces below. Can you pick out what property each of these is from?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can you guess them all?

From top-down it’s The Empire Strikes Back, Game of Thrones, Jurassic Park, Logan, Lord of the Rings, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Stranger Things, The Witcher, The Witch, and The Neverending Story.

Advertisement

There are more pieces in the show too. Visit the Gallery 1988 website for more info and to purchase.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.