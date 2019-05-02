Argentinian artist Max Dalton has a style that’s instantly recognizable, simplistic, and quirky. Those words may not scream “science fiction,” but that’s exactly why his style works so well in that genre.
Dalton’s latest exhibit, “A Match Made in Space,” opens May 4 at Spoke Art in San Francisco, CA. The artwork fuses Dalton’s playful style with science fiction properties—with pieces ranging from sleek and futuristic to gritty and lived-in, and it all looks damned adorable in his style. Here are just a few examples of pieces in the show.
The show, which has limited edition prints, playing cards, and viewmasters, opens Saturday, May 4th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Spoke Art, 816 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA. It’s then only on display one more day, May 5th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Visit Spoke Art for more info.
