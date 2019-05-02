Image: Spoke Art

Argentinian artist Max Dalton has a style that’s instantly recognizable, simplistic, and quirky. Those words may not scream “science fiction,” but that’s exactly why his style works so well in that genre.

Dalton’s latest exhibit, “A Match Made in Space,” opens May 4 at Spoke Art in San Francisco, CA. The artwork fuses Dalton’s playful style with science fiction properties—with pieces ranging from sleek and futuristic to gritty and lived-in, and it all looks damned adorable in his style. Here are just a few examples of pieces in the show.

12 Monkeys by Max Dalton MacReady by Max Dalton Spock by Max Dalton Metropolis by Max Dalton Mars Attacks! by Max Dalton Jurassic Park by Max Dalton Godzilla by Max Dalton Rachel by Max Dalton Darth Vader by Max Dalton Day of the Triffids by Max Dalton Gravity by Max Dalton Barbarella by Max Dalton Wall-E by Max Dalton Max by Max Dalton A Trip to the Moon by Max Dalton TARDIS by Max Dalton Star Wars playing cards by Max Dalton Morpheus by Max Dalton Westworld by Max Dalton An E.T. View-Max-Ter by Max Dalton 1 / 20

The show, which has limited edition prints, playing cards, and viewmasters, opens Saturday, May 4th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Spoke Art, 816 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA. It’s then only on display one more day, May 5th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit Spoke Art for more info.

