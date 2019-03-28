Image: CBS Films, Lionsgate and eOne

For decades, kids have been thrilling to the folklore-inspired terrors of Alvin Schwartz’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark series. In February, we got some freaky first looks at the Guillermo del Toro-produced feature adaptation, and now there’s a new teaser trailer to further test your nerves.



First, here’s the official plot description for André Øvredal’s film, which will incorporate multiple tales from Schwartz’s books:

It’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind...but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time—stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home.

And, of course, the trailer, which fleshes out that framing device quite a bit:

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, which stars Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn, and OH GOD HAROLD THE SCARECROW hits theaters August 9.