Scarlet Witch Will Finally Get Her Big Title in WandaVision

This weekend is CCXP, Comic Con Experience São Paulo, and during a recent panel there MCU head honcho Kevin Feige dropped some fascinating details about Marvel’s upcoming slate of programming and movies. Alongside some exclusive footage that hasn’t yet been released online, there was some interesting conversation about WandaVision, the Disney+ series that will star Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and the Vision (Paul Bettany) in some version of marital bliss.

Speaking to Collider, Feige explained how this show would be an opportunity to greatly expand and deepen the characterization of Wanda, and offer a chance to turn her into the larger-than-life Marvel juggernaut that comic fans know and love.



“[We have] the opportunity to tell their story, and show more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision, Vision, and most importantly, reveal a name that I’m not even sure we’ve said in the MCU yet, but we make a big deal of in the show, is the fact that Wanda is the Scarlet Witch,” Feige said. “And what does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? That’s what we play into with this show in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future of Phase 4 of the MCU.”



Wanda’s always been an important character, but this is something new. It suggests Wanda’s power, and her importance to the universe, being taken to a whole new level. And it’s satisfying, too; “Scarlet Witch” is just such a good name for a character. It rolls off the tongue, and has a strong set of associations.



Feige also commented that the introduction of the multiverse would continue to shape the storytelling of the Disney+ shows and the MCU at large, saying, “The multiverse is the next step in the evolution of the MCU, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is gonna crack it wide open in ways that will have repercussions for a Disney+ series just before it, that’s not WandaVision, and for movies just after it in a big, fun way.”



While this doesn’t make it clear that Wanda will be mucking around with the multiverse herself, it certainly leaves the door open for the idea.



WandaVision is set for Disney+ in 2021.



