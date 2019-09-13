Image: Warner Bros.

After months of rumors and speculation, we finally know who’s back, who isn’t, and who’s arriving for the first time when it comes to the cast of James Gunn’s Suicide Squad sequel. And my god, it’s a hell of a big cast.

James Gunn just took to Twitter to reveal the first official confirmation of The Suicide Squad’s complete cast. Like Gunn says though, don’t get too attached: this is the Suicide Squad after all, and the reason there’s so many of them is because a good chunk of these stars will be playing corpses by the end of the film.



Advertisement

A lot of it confirms the rumors that have been circling from the past few months, even the wildest ones like John Cena, Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, and Idris Elba. But there are still a few surprises in there...mainly around who’s not back, like a certain Joker himself, Jared Leto. Maybe he has other things to do? Anyway, here’s who’s actually returning from the divisive original:

Viola Davis, as Amanda Waller

Margot Robbie, as Harley Quinn

Jai Courtney, as Captain Boomerang

Joel Kinnaman, as Rick Flag

Who are the rest of them are playing? Your guess is as good as ours right now, but we do have a few suggestions.

Advertisement

The Suicide Squad is currently slated for an August 6, 2021 release.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.