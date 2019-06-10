Saturday Night Live Gives Oscar the Grouch the Joker Treatment, and It's Perfectly Ridiculous

We come from the future
Call me Grouch.
Image: NBC

Joker is a lot of things to a lot of people. But at its core, it’s also a movie that takes a cartoonish clown villain incredibly, incredibly seriously. Saturday Night Live decided last night to give that treatment to another absurd bad guy.

Enter Oscar. A humble garbage man. A little unstable. A little unhappy. Maybe, some would even say, grouchy. Starring David Harbour doing a pretty impressive Joaquin Phoenix impression, Grouch is just what we need in 2019: stupid, nihilistic, and self-indulgently dark.

Honestly, this is a great parody, if only because it showcases how utterly ridiculous a project Joker is at its core. And that’s not meant as a condemnation, exactly: ridiculous projects, handled earnestly, can often be very good. But a dark, gritty story about the evils of society starring a comic book clown or, y’know, Oscar the Grouch, is still fundamentally ridiculous.

With that said, I would definitely watch Grouch. I don’t know if I’d like it. But I’d watch it.

Joker is in theaters now, and Saturday Night Live is on television at... you can probably figure that one out.

