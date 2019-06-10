Saturday Night Live Gives Oscar the Grouch the Joker Treatment, and It's Perfectly Ridiculous

Joker is a lot of things to a lot of people. But at its core, it’s also a movie that takes a cartoonish clown villain incredibly, incredibly seriously. Saturday Night Live decided last night to give that treatment to another absurd bad guy.

Enter Oscar. A humble garbage man. A little unstable. A little unhappy. Maybe, some would even say, grouchy. Starring David Harbour doing a pretty impressive Joaquin Phoenix impression, Grouch is just what we need in 2019: stupid, nihilistic, and self-indulgently dark.

Honestly, this is a great parody, if only because it showcases how utterly ridiculous a project Joker is at its core. And that’s not meant as a condemnation, exactly: ridiculous projects, handled earnestly, can often be very good. But a dark, gritty story about the evils of society starring a comic book clown or, y’know, Oscar the Grouch, is still fundamentally ridiculous.

Advertisement

With that said, I would definitely watch Grouch. I don’t know if I’d like it. But I’d watch it.

Joker is in theaters now, and Saturday Night Live is on television at... you can probably figure that one out.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.