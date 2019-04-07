Image: NBC

Game of Thrones is nearly over, which means the spinoffs are coming. We already know more than one prequel is being planned to fill the dark fantasy quota in HBO’s programming. It’s a tricky transition to make; if a spinoff can work, Westeros can be parlayed from a setting for an iconic TV show into a multimedia extended universe. Or, as SNL puts it, “We’re going full Star Wars with this.”

When Saturday Night Live envisions the extended Thrones universe, they come up with some pretty off-the-wall ideas. Like Kit Harrington in a Westerosi version of Riverdale. They also come up with some, uh, ideas. Like Arya staring in a parody of Daria. Get it, cause they rhyme? But they also give us the glory that is Game of Thrones: Special Victim’s Unit, a Law & Order crossover featuring Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T plying their investigative trade in Westeros.



Advertisement

This sketch is worth it just to see the two of them do their thing. Ice-T’s performance as Detective Fin Tutuola is one of the most fun and most eminently parodiable performances in modern television, and I would watch him be incredulous in any genre.

Game of Thrones premieres April 14th on HBO.

