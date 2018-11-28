Image: CBS

It’s time for everyone’s favorite temp Captain (or lunchmeat, I guess, depending on the universe you’re from) to get the spotlight in Star Trek: Discovery’s so far excellent series of minisodes.

CBS has dropped the first trailer for “The Brightest Star,” the third of four minisodes in the Short Trek series, due to air next week. It takes us back to a time before Saru joined Starfleet (the first of his kind to do so), and to his homeworld of Kaminar, where we get to see the spark of curiosity that would one day see Doug Jones’ lanky Kelpian travel beyond his world and into the stars.

It certainly looks like this one could be a bit more involved than the relatively isolated stories told in the prior Short Treks entries—not just in terms of giving us a really good look into a formative window of a major character’s life, but just from the sheer scale of it being set on a world we never got to see in Discovery. Compared to the halls of the Discovery itself as the settings for both “Runaway” and “Calypso,” it all looks rather extravagant.

We won’t have to wait long to see Saru: A Star Trek Story (sorry, not sorry). “The Brightest Star” airs on CBS All Access next Thursday, December 6.

