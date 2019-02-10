Image: CBS

In a delightful short video posted by the Star Trek: Discovery Twitter account, Doug Jones, the master of makeup and disguise who plays the kindly Saru on Discovery, takes some time out of his day to answer some fan questions, offering Saru’s advice on a variety of common workplace problems.



Even out of costume, Jones perfectly embodies his character here and gives wonderful answers. Particularly nice is the sharp response to someone taking his lunch. Saru does not appreciate this.



I wonder how Saru would handle other average workplace problems. A rude boss? A nosey coworker who won’t leave you alone? Or how about getting denied for a promotion you really wanted after a teleportation accident left one of your coworkers scattered across several dimensions?



Or. Well. I guess that one’s not exactly normal. I bet Saru would know, though.



Star Trek: Discovery is in its second season, airing exclusively on CBS All Access.

