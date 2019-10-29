Sarah Paulson Is Open to Return to American Horror Story

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Edgar Wright reveals a timey-wimey twist to his new horror movie. Bill Condon is making a Christmas Carol adaptation for Disney. Lucifer’s final season will come in two parts. Plus, David Leitch waxes lyrical about the chance to work on The Matrix 4, what’s to come on Black Lightning, and new Mandalorian posters. Spoilers now!



Marley

THR reports Bill Condon (2017's live-action Beauty & the Beast) is now attached to direct an entirely separate musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol for Disney, “told from the point of view of Scrooge’s business partner, Jacob Marley.”

The Matrix 4

Speaking with Coming Soon, director David Leitch stated he’d gladly assist his old mentor, Lana Wachowski, in any capacity she requested on the upcoming Matrix sequel

If Lana called and wanted me to do anything on that movie, I would come, I’d carry a c-stand or sandbags...I loved working with her and I loved working with her sister and I feel like I owe so much of my filmmaking background to working on not only the Matrix movies, but also Speed Racer, Ninja Assassin. They were great mentors to me, so if they call I’ll be there. Catering [even]!

Last Night in Soho

In conversation with Empire, Edgar Wright revealed his upcoming horror movie, Last Night in Soho, concerns a young woman obsessed with the 1960s given the chance to supernaturally travel back in time, only to discover the decade was essentially wall-to-wall violence.

There’s something I have in common with the lead character in that I’m afflicted with nostalgia for a decade I didn’t live in. You think about ‘60s London – what would that be like? And the reality of the decade is maybe not what she imagines. It has an element of ‘be careful what you wish for’.

NOS4A2

According to Deadline, Ashley Romans (who plays Tabitha) has been promoted to series regular for the second season of AMC’s NOS4A2.

Dante’s Inferno

Deadline also reports Freeform is now developing “a contemporary reimagining of the 14th century epic poem set against the demonic underworld of present-day Los Angeles.” The series is said to follow Grace Dante, “who thought her life sucked between parenting her drug addict mother and her troubled brother” and has since had to give up all her dreams.” Until one day “everything changes and her dreams start magically coming true… but the godfather of all this good fortune is the Devil himself. And to outwit him, she’ll have to journey through Dante’s Inferno.”

American Horror Story

Speaking with TV Guide, Sarah Paulson stated she’d “love to” return for of American Horror Story’s tenth season.

It’s hard to not be a part of it. I would love to [return for Season 10]. I need to be a part of it again.

Relatedly, Dylan McDermott reappears in the trailer for next week’s episode of 1984, “The Lady in White. ”

Nancy Drew

Deadline has word Miles Gaston Villanueva will have a recurring role on Nancy Drew as the “carefree and charming, ” Owen, “a young real estate mogul” and “business rival of Ryan Hudson.”

Supernatural

Deadline also reports Jared Padalecki’s recent arrest on two counts of misdemeanor assault will “not immediately impact” production on Supernatural’s fifteenth and final season.

Lucifer

Meanwhile, Tom Ellis has revealed the final season of Lucifer will be split into two parts.

Season 5 of Lucifer is going to be split into two halves. Netflix is going to drop eight episodes, and then there’s going to be a little break, and then they’re going to drop another eight episodes.

The Mandalorian

We’ve also got five new character posters for The Mandalorian.

Black Lightning

Finally, Jefferson warns Jennifer not to end up on “the wrong side of history” in the trailer for next week’s episode of Black Lightning.

