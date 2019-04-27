Image: Netflix

The zombie comedy (zom com is, yes, the correct term) Santa Clarita Diet has, unfortunately, been cancelled.

The wacky show about a suburban couple, played by Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, who must deal with the aftermath of the wife becoming afflicted with a hunger for flesh, recently released its third season on Netflix, which will be its last. As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix announced the decision last night.

“Like our audience, we were all-in on Sheila and Joel. Their relationship, in the face of incredible adversity, was inspiring to write and to watch. Mostly, they were funny, which in a comedy is important. Working with Drew and Tim, along with the immensely talented Liv and Skyler, was a joy and a once in a lifetime experience,” said showrunner Victor Fresco and executive producer Tracy Katsky in a joint statement.

“Netflix took at chance on this odd show and for that we will always be grateful. They were supportive, ever positive, and appreciative of our work. Until about noon today. Still, they were just one phone call away from being a perfect studio. Not bad. Everything ends. This was a thing. And so it ended. We’ll miss it but are proud of the work we did and will always appreciate the love and enthusiasm we felt from our audience. It if was up to them, Sheila and Joel would continue for another 10,000 years,” they said.

Due to Netflix’s opacity with regards to viewership, it’s impossible to say how popular the show actually was, but the impression I got from those around me is that it garnered a nice little cult following, buoyed by the charm of Barrymore and Olyphant as a loving marriage tasked with coping with some surprising urges. Like many of Netflix’s recent cancellations, I have the impression that it’ll be well missed.

