MoviesHorror

Sandra Oh Will Star in a Supernatural Horror About Turning Into Her Own Mother

Beth Elderkin
Sandra Oh at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2020.
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

One of the biggest and most-universal fears is turning into our own parents. Killing Eve star Sandra Oh is taking that literally, as she’s set to star in and executive produce Sony Pictures’ upcoming supernatural horror film Umma—also produced by Sam Raimi.

According to Deadline, Umma (“mother” in Korean), written and directed by Iris K. Shim (The House of Suh), stars Oh as a woman named Amanda who lives with her daughter on a farm in the United States. However, things take a horrific turn when her own mother’s ashes arrive from Korea, and Amanda finds herself getting haunted by the idea of becoming her. It’s a bit reminiscent of the 2018 horror film Hereditary, which starred Toni Collette as a mother whose family was haunted by her own mother’s supernatural presence.

Umma will also star Fivel Stewart, Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, MeeWha Alana Lee, and Tom Yi. Raimi and Zainab Azizi of Raimi Productions are producing the film alongside Oh and Starlight CEO Peter Luo. No expected production or release date has been announced yet.

