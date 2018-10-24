Image: Netflix

Netflix has just shared the first trailer for Bird Box, an unsettling-looking horror thriller from director Susanne Bier (The Night Manager) with a screenplay by Arrival’s Eric Heisserer. It stars Sandra Bullock as a mom struggling to protect her kids from chaotic forces that can be avoided by simply not looking at them—which of course, isn’t so simple to do.



It does look like a twist on The Quiet Place—though it’s worth nothing that Heisserer’s script is adapted from Josh Malerman’s novel, which came out in 2014—but crashing around the wilderness blindfolded actually seems more perilous than having full control of your senses, but just having to be as silent as possible. Aside from Bullock, the excellent ensemble cast also includes Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich, Lil Rel Howery, and Trevante Rhodes. Bird Box hits Netflix on December 21.