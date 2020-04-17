San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Is Canceled

Attendees in cosplay are seen at the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Day Three at the IMDb Yacht on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. at IMDboat on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. Image : Rich Polk ( Getty Images )

We’ve been expecting this news for a while—to the point that the longer it took to come, the more reckless one of the biggest comic book conventions in the world look ed. But now it’s official: San Diego Comic-Con is not happening in 2020.



Confirmed in a press release today, in light of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic and lockdown orders in California, for the first time in its half-a-century history, San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled outright. Instead, the show will return July 22-25, 2021. The same move has been made for this year’s WonderCon, which was meant to take place in Anaheim April 10-12, has been dated to instead return March 26-28, 2021.

This story is developing...

