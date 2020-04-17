We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Comics

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Is Canceled

James Whitbrook
Filed to:San Diego Comic-COn
San Diego Comic-COnSDCC 2020ConventionsCoronavirus
1
1
Attendees in cosplay are seen at the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Day Three at the IMDb Yacht on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. at IMDboat on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California.
Attendees in cosplay are seen at the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Day Three at the IMDb Yacht on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. at IMDboat on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California.
Image: Rich Polk (Getty Images)

We’ve been expecting this news for a while—to the point that the longer it took to come, the more reckless one of the biggest comic book conventions in the world looked. But now it’s official: San Diego Comic-Con is not happening in 2020.

Advertisement

Confirmed in a press release today, in light of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic and lockdown orders in California, for the first time in its half-a-century history, San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled outright. Instead, the show will return July 22-25, 2021. The same move has been made for this year’s WonderCon, which was meant to take place in Anaheim April 10-12, has been dated to instead return March 26-28, 2021.

Advertisement

This story is developing...

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

How to Figure Out What's Wrong With Your Internet Connection

Cassian Andor's Disney+ Star Wars Series Just Got Even More Interesting

Amazon Would Reportedly Like You to Stop Buying So Much Shit

This Is the Laptop You Should Buy Right Now