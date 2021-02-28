Photo : ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images/Robin Marchant/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company ( Getty Images )

We’ve got our first look at the upcoming horror comedy Werewolves Within and it’s got serious whodunnit energy.

Based on the Ubisoft videogame, Werewolves Within stars Sam Richardson (who was also a producer), Michael Chernus, Michaela Watkins, Cheyenne Jackson, Milana Vayntrub, and Harvey Guillén, any of whom could be a potential werewolf causing mayhem in their small town.

“Werewolves Within is essentially about a divided town that [gets] snowed in at the local lodge,” director Josh Ruben, who also directed Scare Me, told EW. “The forest ranger, played by Sam Richardson, and the local postal worker, Milana Vayntrub, try to keep the peace while also figuring out what the hell is lurking in the shadows, terrorizing this town.”

Entertainment Weekly has the first images of the film, featuring Vayntrub serving Frances McDormand winter hat realness as a postal worker, and shared a few to Instagram .

Werewolves Within will be released in theaters June 25 and on VOD/Digital July 2.



