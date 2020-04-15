Sam Raimi Confirms He's on Board for Doctor Strange 2

Filed to: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

No, Stephen, Doctor Strange *2*. You’ve already had one movie. Image : Marvel Studios

Nia DaCosta discusses her approach to directing Candyman. Gal Gadot discusses the older and wiser Diana of Wonder Woman 1984. We finally know when Agents of SHIELD will return for one final time. Plus, an explosive game of musical chairs in new Flash pictures and Stargirl takes on the Injustice Society in more new footage. Spoilers away!



Influx

Bloodshot director David S.F. Wilson is currently developing a feature adaptation of the Daniel Suarez sci-fi thriller, Influx, at Sony. The story concerns “a particle physicist perfecting a world-changing invention when his lab is infiltrated by terrorists. He’s held by a clandestine U.S. government department and when he refuses an offer to work with them, prison and torture at the hands of an artificial intelligence inquisitor awaits. He must escape and thwart what the government is doing.” Deadline adds that “the project was sold based on a pitch.”

Candyman

During a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Jordan Peele explained why he felt Nia DaCosta was the best choice to direct a “spiritual sequel” to Candyman.

Quite honestly, Nia is better to shoot this than I am. I’m way too obsessed with the original tales in my head. I probably wouldn’t be any good. But Nia has a steady manner about her which you don’t see a lot in the horror space. She’s refined, elegant, every shot is beautiful. It’s a beautiful, beautiful movie. I’m so glad I didn’t mess it up.

Later in the article, DaCosta discussed her approach to the material.

There is definitely a sense of taking ownership, and telling a black story about black people. It was very important for all of us to have our main character be black, and for this experience to be through the black lens. Let’s make sure we change the lens now.

Vampir

Bloody-Disgusting reports Gorica Regodic, Joakim Tasic, and “Balkan screen legend” Eva Ras have joined the cast of Vampir, an upcoming “arthouse horror” film “inspired by the real vampire cases that occurred in Serbia in the early 1700s.” Both plot details and teaser art are available at the link.

Wonder Woman 1984

In conversation with Empire, Gal Gadot stated Diana has become “much more mature and very wise” when we see her again in Wonder Woman 1984.

The first movie was a coming of age, it was Diana becoming Wonder Woman. She was very naive and she didn’t understand the complexities of life. A fish out of water. In this movie, that’s not the case whatsoever. Diana has evolved. She’s much more mature and very wise. However, she’s very lonely. She lost all of her team members and she’s guarded. And then something crazy happens.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Sam Raimi confirmed the long-discussed news that he’s directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during a recent round table press conference promoting Quibi’s 50 States of Fright.

I loved Doctor Strange as a kid.He was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me. He was probably number five for me for great comic book characters. He was so original.

Infinite

Paramount’s film adaptation of The Reincarnationist Papers starring Mark Wahlberg has been rescheduled for a May 28, 2021 release date. [Deadline]

Ouijageist

A ouija board summons poltergeists in the trailer for Ouijageist, an aptly-titled new horror film coming to VOD this month.

The Agoraphobics Detective Society

Deadline reports Brian Cox, Claes Bang, and Mariella Frostrup have signed on to star in The Agoraphobics Detective Society, a filmed-from-home pilot “whose proceeds will go to UK and U.S. film and TV freelancers impacted by” covid-19. The eight-episode series is said to concern “a distraught group of patients” banding together “to find a renowned expert psychiatrist who disappears without explanation.”

God Friended Me

According to Spoiler TV, CBS has canceled God Friended Me after two seasons.

Agents of SHIELD

The seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD returns May 27.

We also have a new teaser recapping Agent Coulson’s third resurrection—seemingly this time as a Life Model Decoy.

Rick and Morty

The Official Rick and Morty Twitter page has revealed the titles of the final five episodes of season four.

50 States of Fright

Bloody-Disgusting also has synopses for this month’s remaining 50 States of Fright episodes.

BALL OF TWINE (April 14th) Directed by: Yoko Okumura Starring: Ming-Na Wen, Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark, Scrooged) Story by: Yoko Okumura & Mae Catt Teleplay by: Mae Catt Kansas Part 1: A mother and daughter stop to see the world’s largest ball of twine. It may sound boring. But it really draws the daughter in. Kansas Part 2: Susan turns to the cops to help find Amelia. Turns out, the town is wound up in something much darker than suspected. Kansas Part 3: It’s time to get to the center of the conspiracy. Susan digs in deep in an attempt to pull Amelia out of danger.

SCARED STIFF (April 20th) Starring: James Ransone, Emily Hampshire Directed by: Ryan Spindell Written by: Ryan Spindell & Jacob Motz Oregon Part 1: Taxidermy can be a real killer. Oregon Part 2: Some things weren’t meant to be taxidermied.

GREY CLOUD ISLAND (April 22nd) Starring: Asa Butterfield, Alex Fitzalan Written & Directed by: Adam Schindler & Brian Netto Minnesota Part 1: Four pledges are ready to find out if they’re Kappa material. But this initiation ritual is about to get way darker than they expected. Minnesota Part 2: The pledges free a chained victim and attempt to find help in the woods. Can they trust that whoever they find will be on their side? Minnesota Part 3: This is no frat initiation. The remaining pledges fight to stay alive as the Grey Cloud villagers all begin to close in.

DESTINO (April 27th) Starring: Danay Garcia, Greyston Holt Directed by: Alejandro Brugués (Juan of the Dead) Story by: Eduardo Sánchez (Blair Witch Project, V/H/S/2, Lovely Molly, Exists) Teleplay by: Gregg Hale (Blair Witch Project, V/H/S/2, Lovely Molly, Exists) Florida Part 1: Miami police respond to an odd call about a stolen goat. Their body cams and video surveillance reveal what happened when they arrive at the scene. Florida Part 2: Backup arrives at the scene to investigate the missing officers. What they find is horrifying. But for Vasquez, it’s also personal. Florida Part 3: The officers interrupt an ancient ritual. Vasquez fights to keep her partners alive but evil’s grasp is a hard one to break.

Creepshow

Spoiler TV reports Shudder will be airing two new episodes of Creepshow every week beginning May 4.

Episode 2.01 - 4th May 2020 Episode 2.02 - 4th May 2020 Episode 2.03 - 11th May 2020 Episode 2.04 - 11th May 2020 Episode 2.05 - 18th May 2020 Episode 2.06 - 18th May 2020

Collider additionally reports AMC will be airing the first season of the series starting May 4.

What We Do in the Shadows

A vengeful enemy resurfaces in the synopsis for “On the Run, ” the seventh episode of What We Do in the Shadows’ second season.

After a vengeful enemy from the past appears without warning, Laszlo flees his home and goes into hiding to avoid certain death. Written by Stefani Robinson; directed by Yana Gorskaya

[Spoiler]

The Last Kids on Earth

Collider has images of the monsters voiced by Bruce Campbell and Catherine O’Hara in the second season of The Last Kids on Earth.

Chef is the grouchy monster who cooks all the bizarre concoctions at Joe’s Pizza. He’s still learning how to cook with Earth food. His cuisine is less than tasty, but he challenges Dirk to competitive cook-offs!

This female monster was a vicious warrior in the monster dimension: scary savage and fiercely ferocious. Skaelka is extremely enthusiastic. She’s always ready to rumble and forever eager to use her ax. She is obsessed with decapitation – and is forever bummed that Jack won’t let her chop off zombie heads.

The Flash

Joe plays musical chairs with Cecile in photos from “So Long and Goodnight, ” next week’s return episode of The Flash which also features the return of Rag D oll. More available at TV Line.

Stargirl

Finally, the new Justice Society battles the Injustice Society in the latest trailer for DC’s Stargirl.

