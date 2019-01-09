Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Captain Marvel

Ever since we learned that Carol’s debut film would see her crash land into the ‘90s, we’ve been wondering just how she’d find herself thrust into the modern world of the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, Samuel L. Jackson might have teased a way for Carol to do it.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight recently, Jackson hyped up Brie Larson’s cosmic-charged superhero as the most powerful character in the MCU, noting that she’s just the sort of back up Earth’s Mightiest are going to need in Avengers: Endgame. But right at the end, he adds an intriguing comment about Carol’s toolset:

She’s pretty much the strongest character — in terms of someone with powers are able to do things — in the Marvel universe. So, for Carol Danvers to be that person and for Brie to become that person, it’s gonna be a dynamite thing. I mean, [the Avengers] are up against some really, really tough odds right now — we saw throughout Infinity War — so now we know that we need something that’s as powerful as Thanos. And at some point, we’ll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she’s capable of. She’s one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel, so…

Advertisement

Be kind and re-wind, Mister Jackson: Carol Danvers can time travel!?

It may just be some flippancy on the actor’s part—although said flippancy has not stopped Jackson from giving us some great sneak peeks of Captain Marvel months before we got to actually see stuff from the film. But if time travel is just a thing Carol can do by the end of Captain Marvel, rather than it being an external circumstance that happens to her leads to her waking up and being around in 2019 (or alternately that Carol just blasts off for 30 years to go punch Skrulls in the face across space), that could be very interesting.

Advertisement

It doesn’t just give us the key as to how Carol will appear in Endgame, it makes all those wild rumors about the amount of time travel shenanigans that are potentially in the fourth Avengers film even more intriguing.

We’ll have to wait and see what Jackson actually meant—not long until we’ll find out though, given that Captain Marvel hits theaters March 8. If you want to learn more from the set of the film, you can check out our extensive report here.