Ryan Reynolds Has a Brief Update on Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. Image : 20th Century Fox

The Disney-Fox merger changed the fate of a number of film franchises, not to mention the entire entertainment industry. One of the most notable affected, for fans, was the Deadpool series, which has proven itself markedly successful offering a superheroic vibe not really seen in the MCU or its imitators. Since the merger, it’s been unclear precisely what shape a new Deadpool would take, if it would take one at all. But Ryan Reynolds recently popped up with a short, though welcome, update.

Recently, Reynolds appeared on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, the favorite morning talk show of old people and kids staying home from school alike, where he was asked, naturally, about the course of the Deadpool series and a not quite confirmed but still most likely happening Deadpool 3.

Advertisement

“Yeah, we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said. “We’re over at Marvel now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

There you have it: Deadpool 3, in one form or another, is in progress. How much of the series’ signature vibe will remain unchanged with the guidance of Marvel Studios is unclear, but it doesn’t seem likely they’d change around something that works too much.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.