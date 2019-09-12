Image: FX (YouTube)

Sometimes, if you want to do it right, you’ve got to bring in a fan. Ryan Murphy has shared the retro-tastic title sequence for American Horror Story: 1984, the ninth season in the horror anthology. What’s cool about this latest intro is that it was inspired by a fan video...and the fan himself was brought on to help make the real thing.

Murphy shared the title sequence for American Horror Story: 1984 on Instagram. It’s a delightful throwback to 1980s slasher flicks, which plays into the theme. The first teasers and trailers indicated that this season is going to be about a group of teens and counselors heading to Camp Redwood for a summer of naughty (and bloody) fun.

Of course, since it’s American Horror Story, you never know what surprises Murphy has in store. Let’s not forget the long con that Roanoke pulled.

According to Murphy, the title sequence was made with frequent collaborator Kyle Cooper, along with a new face. That would be Corey Vega, a fan of the series who made his own retro-style title sequence back when the season was first announced in July. Murphy said he and his team loved the video so much, they decided to bring Vega on board to work on the actual intro. You can check out his original video below, and you can definitely see where the style and inspiration came from for the finished titles.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres on FX on September 18.

